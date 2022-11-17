HERE are the latest planning applications for York:

22/02248/FUL for single and two storey rear extension, single storey outbuilding and detached garage to rear after demolition of outbuildings at Town Farmhouse 25 Church Lane, Nether Poppleton.

22/02179/FUL for single storey rear extension, dormer to rear and rooflights to rear first floor at 33 East Mount Road.

22/02258/LBC for internal and external alterations to include conversion and redevelopment of site to provide dwellings and mixed-use space, demolition of modern extensions and ancillary buildings, with associated landscaping works at 107 Heslington Road.

22/02222/LBC for internal and external alterations to include repainting shop front, replacement floor coverings and new sinks at 46 Shambles.

22/01751/LBC for external alterations to replace existing wooden sash windows with new wooden sash windows at 33 Huntington Road.

22/01695/LBC for external alterations to include replacement of three windows to first floor rear elevation at Russett House, The Green, Upper Poppleton.

22/01954/FUL for erection of temporary single-storey building to provide small indoor cafe/seating area and two additional toilets at Joseph Rowntree Theatre, Haxby Road.

22/02259/FUL for conversion of hotel five apartments including two storey side extension to north elevation and two storey side extension to south elevation following demolition of existing garage at 135 Fulford Road.

22/01230/FUL for change of use including alterations and extensions to an existing bungalow to extend Tiddlywinks Day Nursery at 71 Osbaldwick Village.

22/02107/LBC for internal and external alterations to include replacing some doors and windows, inserting two rooflights to rear, installation of insulation to external walls, removal of modern partition walls, and other repairs and alterations at Flat 72 Micklegate

22/02223/LBC for internal alterations comprising installation of one glazed door at ground floor and one glazed door and glazed screen at first floor at The Guildhall, Coney Street

22/02124/LBC for external alterations to include display of two sets of halo-illuminated individual letters to existing front fascia signs, two externally illuminated projecting signs, menu display case, and two coach lanterns to alleyway entrance at 13 High Ousegate.

22/02150/FUL for siting of seven dining/meeting pods for a temporary period until February 10, 2023 at 65 Bootham.

22/02279/FUL and 22/02280/LBC for change of use of ground floor from retail to restaurant and external alterations to rear extension at 32 Coney Street.

22/02143/ADV for display of one non illuminated hanging sign at 10 Clifton

22/02190/LBC for internal and external alterations to kiosk including replacing/upgrading fixtures and fittings, internally illuminated fascia lettering, repainting exterior, replacement signage and associated works at Costa Coffee, York Station, Station Road.

22/02103/FUL for replacement of all timber windows and door with uPVC at 76 Clifton

22/02221/FUL for variation of condition 2 of permitted application 22/00090/FUL to change the approved flat roof to a shallow pitch metal mono-pitch roof at Heworth House Clinic, Heworth House, Melrosegate

22/02127/LBC for external alterations in conjunction with variation of condition two of permitted application 20/01760/LBC to demolish existing party wall and rebuild on new foundations with second-hand bricks to match existing at 41 Huntington Road

22/02108/FUL for erection of two storey detached dwelling after demolition of existing bungalow and outbuildings at 47 Heslington Lane

TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING (DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT PROCEDURE) ORDER 2015. Notice under Article 15 (4) of application for planning permission.

22/01800/FULM for erection of seven storey apartment block comprising 139 apartments with associated access, cycle parking, car parking, ancillary amenity space, landscaping, and sub-station after demolition of existing building at York MotorSports Village, Kathryn Avenue.

