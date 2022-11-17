If City of York Council allows itself to be bullied by Pavers into giving permission for building on the Green Belt it will be the thin end of the wedge for development of the Green Belt.

Farewell green countryside between cities, towns and villages; welcome strip development!

Peter Mills, Fishergate, York

Why no ‘special circumstances’ for Pavers?

The refusal of the Pavers’ planning application (Shoe firm Pavers throws down gauntlet over rejected York expansion plans, November 15) begs the question exactly what constitutes ‘very special circumstances’ and who gets to decide whether normal planning policies can be set aside?

It seems to be nothing more than the subjective opinion of senior councillors and/or officers.

The Vangard/Community Stadium, alien shipping containers in Piccadilly and the grossly over-sized Roman Quarter were all cases where it was claimed the benefit to the public outweighed policies that manifestly mitigated against allowing those schemes; all of these were extremely questionable decisions.

The argument in favour of allowing the Pavers application has just as much merit, if not more, than any of those three precedents.

Matthew Laverack, Lord Mayors Walk, York