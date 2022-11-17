FLODD alerts have been issued in parts of North Yorkshire - and weather forecasters have issued a warning of heavy rain today across York and North Yorkshire, which may cause more flooding.

One Environment Agency flood alert is for the River Rye and its tributaries, including Ralsdale Beck, River Seph, Ledge Beck, Fangdale Beck, Prodale Beck, Ladhill Beck, Etton Gill, Borough Beck and Spittle Beck.

It says flooding of land and roads at Salton, Nunnington and Helmsley is possible and further rainfall over the coming days will mean river levels are likely to fluctuate.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings ." it warns. "There is a small chance that some communities may be temporarily cut off by flooded roads."

Another alert has been issued for the upper River Swale - a long way upstream of the Ouse in York- where flooding is forecast to affect low lying roads and footpaths near Arkle Beck, around Reeth.

The Met Office yellow warning for heavy rain continues through the whole of today for York and North Yorkshire.

It say there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is a small chance that some communities may be temporarily cut off by flooded roads.