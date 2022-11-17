A SCHOOL in York is set to host one of the biggest Christmas craft fairs in the city.

The Steiner School at Fulford Cross is hosting what's thought to be the biggest Christmas Craft Fair in York, this Saturday (November 19) with 60 stalls – and many artists on a waiting list.

Cathy Nicholson fair organiser and school parent, said: “We can’t believe how many local crafters have approached us this year, it’s unbelievable.

“We know that we are now regarded as one of the main Christmas Craft events in York so word has obviously spread.”

As well as crafts, the school will host a huge range of cafes and food stalls, a full programme of music and entertainment and multiple childrens’ activities throughout the day. With prizes such as holidays in the school’s Silent Auction and an expected 2,000 plus visitors, its had to open up an online pre-booking system to cope with demand for one of its star attractions: the Christmas Grotto.

York Steiner School Christmas Fair (Image: York Steiner School)

York Steiner School Head Teacher, Ruth Crabtree, said: “Steiner schools have community at their core and it’s wonderful that we have such strong connections to all our local businesses and independent sellers.

“Our Advent Fair is a truly magical experience for so many local children and families and a lovely way for us to all get together and celebrate the season.”

For full information visit the school events page #yorksteineradventfair