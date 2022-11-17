A MAJOR supermarket chain with York stores is set to close on Boxing Day.

The discount supermarket brand Aldi, which has stores in York, Selby and Pocklington, will shut its doors on Monday, December 26, to thank its employees for all of their hard work.

Bosses say the supermarket has always remained closed on Boxing Day, ever since opening in the UK more than 30 years ago.

Stores will also be closed on New Year's Day.

A statement on the Aldi website read: "Aldi will close its stores as usual on Christmas Day, and will once again keep all stores shut on Boxing Day as a thank you to colleagues and in recognition of their hard work throughout the year."

In the run-up to Christmas, Aldi is extending their opening hours, providing more time to pick up last-minute food and presents before the big day.

Hundreds of stores will also be opening until 6pm on Christmas Eve, but customers are being advised to check local store details online to avoid disappointment.

The majority of stores will also be open from 8am until 8pm in between Christmas and New Year, and until 6pm on New Year’s Eve to help shoppers get everything they need to ring in 2022.