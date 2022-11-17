POLICE have seized a car in a popular York suburb.
North Yorkshire Police say they had seen the white Kia Sportage in the city yesterday (November 16).
Traffic Constable Paul Cording said: "This morning, as part of our roads policing operation targeting uninsured vehicles, we spotted this car in York.
"Officers moved in, and stopped it on Fulford Road.
"The car was recovered, and the driver reported for summons.
"No insurance, no tax, no MOT... no car."
