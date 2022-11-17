A MAN who was seriously injured after falling while at work in York has died in hospital.

North Yorkshire Police say the 34-year-old man sustained serious injuries during a fall involving a raised platform while at work in Bishopthorpe Road on November 1.

"We can now confirm that, sadly, he has since died in hospital," a force spokeswoman said last night.

"North Yorkshire Police has now taken primacy in the investigation, although it remains a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive."

She said the investigation remained ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident, and whether or not any offences had been committed.

"We are not in a position to release any further details at this time," she added.

The Press reported earlier this month how a resident had seen an air ambulance helicopter land at a site south of The Residence at the Chocolate Works development, where building work was underway.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said then that it was called to the scene after reports that someone had fallen from a platform, and a man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by road ambulance.

The HSE said then that it was investigating the incident.