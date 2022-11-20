TO shake off the lockdown blues one York woman decided to climb to Everest Base Camp - along with nine friends.

Lisa Clifford, an empowerment coach and firewalk trainer, joined nine other women from all over the UK on a trip of a lifetime to Nepal.

Here is Lisa's story:

Nepal's Everest Base Camp is not just a popular trekking route for tourists; it is the starting point for mountaineers who intend to reach the summit of Mount Everest. The Nepal Base Camp is located at 5,364m and mountaineers base themselves here for weeks to acclimatise on the mountain. The scenery along the trail is beautiful with views of huge Himalayan peaks dominating the landscape.

Why did you do it?

I decided on an adventure as a way of putting myself back on my map after lockdown. I needed something exciting that would also get me fitter, healthier, and take me outdoors with people.

I also wanted people to ignite their inner fire of hope, courage and dreams.

Once I'd chosen this adventure of a lifetime I put the "call out" to my friends on Facebook.

Within a few months all the places were taken and in the spring the training began - mountain walking together.

I really loved the camaraderie and connection which I had missed so much during the lockdowns.

What was the best bit?

Reaching Base Camp itself was incredible. When we approached, I stepped to one side as the team of tired and happy ladies reached and touched the stone they'd been tirelessly walking and climbing towards for days. We took our photos with such love and pride ... we all helped each other make it.

What was the worst bit?

Day five my appetite had gone and was replaced with a stinking headache and sensitivity to the light. I was freezing cold and so tired. I was without doubt suffering with altitude sickness. I went to bed and the group thought that could be the end of the trek for me. Fortunately, I bounced back quickly and was able to continue.

The hardest part?

Well it was cold and there were nights when we slept in hats and gloves. It also rained for ten days solid and the terrain was slippery so slipping and falling or twisting your ankle could so easily happen with just the slightest lack of concentration so our minds had to be present at all time.

What did your friends make get out of it?

It was life changing for them. The hardest thing they'd ever done! They are so proud of themselves and want more adventure in their lives. It has built inner confidence, self belief, pride, resilience and self trust ... this is just scraping the surface really.

What's next?

Well I am going to tackle Kilimanjaro, the highest walkable mountain in the world, from October 5-15 next year. There are ten places available for women and men looking for adventure and who have a team spirit. For more information get in touch: email lisa@lisaclifford.co.uk.

