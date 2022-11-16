POLICE in York have issued CCTV images of two people they need to speak to following a number of frauds in a city suburb.

North Yorkshire Police say that on Thursday, October 20 between 1.30pm and 3.10pm a stolen bank card was used to buy food and alcohol in several shops and businesses in Acomb.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

If you can help, please email Fiona.Wilding@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, option 2, and ask for Fiona Wilding.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12220187592 when providing details