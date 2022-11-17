CITY centre bars are getting ready to show England's World Cup matches on their big screens - but landlords say fans are not showing the usual pre-tournament enthusiasm and excitement.

And at the University of York, while the Students' Union will be showing World Cup fixtures in two of its six venues, there will also be alternative events for students concerned about human rights abuses in host country Qatar, and other venues will simply provide a football free space to socialise.

Paul Gardner, landlord of The Terrace, a major sports bar in Fossgate, said the England games would be shown on all its 14 screens, and could be seen outdoors in a heated marquee as well as inside the bar, but he 'hadn't a clue' how busy it would be.

He said: "There has been less enthusiasm this time. There has been no promotion of it by the beer companies, nothing whatsoever, and they've always done that before."

Johnny Want, landlord of the Windmill in Blossom Street, another big sports bar, said the matches would be shown on eight TVs inside and two outside, and 20 people had booked so far with a capacity of 140.

"There hasn't been as much excitement around it this year," he said. "People are concentrating more on Christmas. But if we get through the group stage that could change."

The Red Lion in Merchantgate has attracted big crowds of spectators to watch England's matches on a big screen in its beer garden during previous major international tournaments, but a member of staff said it would not be showing them again this year.

"We're giving it a miss because of the weather," she said, adding: "We haven't got the facilities to to show them indoors."

Another venue which attracted huge outdoor crowds for England games at previous tournaments was Spark:York in Piccadilly, and a spokesperson said the food and drink complex would be showing them again on its big screen this time round - even opening especially on Monday so it could show England's first game against Iran, which starts at 1pm.

At the University of York, a Students' Union spokesperson said it was 'proud to offer welcoming and friendly spaces on campus for our diverse student and staff community.'

They said: "We will be showing the World Cup fixtures in two of our six venues throughout the tournament for those that want to celebrate football and get behind their national team.

"We are also hosting alternative events in collaboration with students concerned about human rights abuses in Qatar and there will be venues open with no link to the World Cup for those that just want a football free space to socialise."