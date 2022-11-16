POLICE in York are hunting a man in lederhosen after a designer jacket has been stolen from a city centre cafe.

York Police have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to after a designer jacket was stolen from Fossgate Social last month.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.

"Anyone who can help identify him is asked to email meghan.crossland@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Meghan Crossland.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote reference number 12220192778 when passing on information."