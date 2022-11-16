Major parcel delivery company, DPD, has relocated to a purpose-built distribution depot in York developed by Northminster Properties Limited, which is set to create 125 new jobs.

The £10m project has been completed on a 6.9 acre site at Northminster after main contractor Lindum York started work in January.

Site owner, the award-winning Northminster Properties Ltd says Lindum completed the 59,250 sq ft distribution facility for it on time and within budget.

Lindum had to work to a very tight deadline and combatted sluggish post Covid-19 lockdown supply chains by ordering materials long before they were required and agreeing storage with another occupier of the business park until materials were needed.

DPD sought a new distribution centre after outgrowing its previous Clifton Moor premises.

It has relocated with 81 jobs but plans to expand to meet growing demand for online shopping.

The new features the latest conveying and sortation technology, was funded by RTP Real Estate’s UK property fund, enabling DPD to agree to relocate to Northminster Business Park with a pre-let.

The 41x117m depot features 30 level-access loading doors and 11 dock-level loading doors with space for 15 HGVs, 145 vans and 165 cars, including seven for disabled drivers, and 44 secure bicycle spaces.

As well as serving York city centre, the new facility will cover an area bordered by Northallerton, Scarborough, Hull, Selby and Wetherby.

DPDgroup UK, head of property, Louise Ferguson, said: “Northminster assembled a first-rate team that has worked hard for a speedy completion, and we are delighted to move the team into a much bigger facility.

“Northminster Business Park is a great location for us, providing fast access to the city centre and all our main routes. The new site also means that we can expand the operation in York to meet the growing demand for DPD deliveries and carry on providing a fantastic service for both our shippers and parcel recipients.”

Northminster Properties managing director, George Burgess, said: “Lindum has done a fantastic job in managing complex supply chain issues and completing on schedule, overseen by our property consultants, LHL Group, York, which we were pleased to work alongside again.

“We are delighted to have worked with DPD, RTP RE York Ltd, and our wider team to complete such a prestigious development, enhance York as a business centre and contribute to cleaner air for local people and visitors.”

Managing partner of RTP RE, Lana Lomovtseva, said: “We are proud to have successfully partnered with Northminster and DPD to deliver a highly efficient and sustainable distribution facility which will benefit the local community and businesses and help create new jobs in York. We acknowledge the professionalism of the development team who delivered the scheme on time and within budget despite supply chain challenges.”