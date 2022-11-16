Yorkshire-based bus operator Transdev is celebrating a golden double win at the UK bus industry’s biggest celebration of innovation and excellence.

The UK Bus Awards has celebrated the industry’s highest performers for 25 years, with over 450 awards presented in that time to winners throughout the country.

At a prestigious ceremony in London, Transdev, who have a depot in York, with services to and from the city, took the top gold accolade in two of the most closely-contested categories – the Culture Change award and the Buses for Pleasure prize.

The Culture Change award recognises The Transdev Spirit, the bus firm’s company-wide strategy underpinning its team communications, training, and development, including its 2022 recruitment drive through its network of four Academy centres across the region

Meanwhile the Buses for Pleasure prize was also given to Transdev for its ‘Greetings from Yorkshire’ strategic marketing campaign, aimed at changing outdated perceptions of bus travel and wooing sceptical car drivers and leisure customers onto its smart branded buses.

Transdev also won three silver UK Bus Awards, including:

A silver Marketing prize for its ongoing transformation of Team Pennine , which celebrated its first birthday in August. Awards judges recognised hard work by 140 staff based at operating centres in Huddersfield and Halifax, supported by a £2.5 million investment in new and better buses

, which celebrated its first birthday in August. Awards judges recognised hard work by 140 staff based at operating centres in Huddersfield and Halifax, supported by a £2.5 million investment in new and better buses Transdev’s dynamic partnership with Harrogate BID, the Business Improvement District supporting local firms, to deliver ‘Jubilee Freeway’ – free journeys on all four Jubilee Holiday dates in June won the silver Partnering for Delivery award

– free journeys on all four Jubilee Holiday dates in June won the silver Partnering for Delivery award The unique ‘Sky Class’ premium specification developed by Transdev for 19 British-built buses now in service across the region, including on its X98/X99 routes linking Wetherby and Leeds, won the silver award in the Supporting the Customer Experience category.

Transdev CEO Alex Hornby said: “All 1,400 of our amazing people have the right to these awards – I’m absolutely delighted and very proud of every one of them.

“I’m especially pleased that the awards judges have recognised The Transdev Spirit, which sums up our way of working – we talk, we listen and we make amazing things happen.

“All the team at The Academy, our network of people development centres, have worked flat out this year as we respond to an industry-wide shortage of bus drivers with a compelling offer focused on those who’ve successfully changed career to attract new people to join our teams. As our posters say: ‘We Did It, So Can You.’

“The UK Bus Awards are all about celebrating the talent, pride, and expertise across our entire industry. We’ve built a national reputation as one of the UK’s most innovative and successful transport operators, and throughout the unprecedented challenges of the last few years we’ve placed our customers at the heart of all we do.

“We’re very lucky to have such a talented team of people who absolutely deserve this recognition as the nation’s finest.”