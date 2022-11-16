One of York's busiest roads is benefitting from £6.4m of improvements, with preliminary works already starting on the ground from this month.

Improvements to Tadcaster Road aim to ensure that the route can continue to cope with current and future travel demands.

City of York Council says this will also create a safer and more attractive environment, which supports and encourages more people to walk, cycle and use the bus.

This month, two compounds will be constructed along Tadcaster Road - near Sim Balk Lane and Knavesmire Road.

The main construction phase of the works is due to start at the beginning of January, with an estimated completion date of September 2023.

Ahead of the main construction phase, a series of drop-in sessions are taking place to update residents, key stakeholders and businesses about the works and what the scheme will look like.

These will be held at St Edward’s Church, Tadcaster Road on the following dates:

Sunday November 27 12:30 – 4pm (Church Community Hall)

Tuesday November 29 5 - 8pm (Church Meeting Room)

For more information visit: www.york.gov.uk/TadcasterRoad

The multi-million pound scheme is being funded and delivered by the council in partnership with the Department for Transport (Local Highways Maintenance Challenge Fund: £5m) and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (Transforming Cities Fund: £1.4m).

Both schemes are proposed to be delivered simultaneously, so minimise disruption and cut costs.

The £1.4m from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority will improve walking, cycling and bus travel along Tadcaster Road from the Askham Bar Park & Ride to Blossom Street.

This forms part of a much wider £5m roadworks scheme, funded by the DfT, which enables the council to tackle substantial longstanding issues affecting highway drainage.

In time, the scheme should reduce congestion, improve air quality and improve the health and wellbeing of residents.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, Executive Member for Transport, at City of York Council, said: “This is a major scheme to introduce additional walking, cycling and bus improvements on one of York’s busiest routes.

“Thousands of residents, students and visitors use this route every day and it's great news that in addition to the £5m funding to upgrade Tadcaster Road, to reduce localised flooding, we’ve been able to combine the scheme with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority funded plan to make additional improvements to create safer and more convenient routes for cycling and walking along and across Tadcaster Rd.

“It’s a great opportunity to be able to combine the two schemes, so that the level of disruption for residents, businesses and visitors is reduced as much as possible.”

All residents and businesses near Tadcaster Road have been sent information about the drop-in events.

For any queries or questions relating to the construction, people can contract the contactors Jackson Civils via: Tadcasterroad@jackson-civils.co.uk or call 07811 607780.