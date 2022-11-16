A £1.35 million plan for “essential” works to extend the life of Scarborough’s west pier has been approved by the authority’s cabinet.

The project comes after a detailed underwater dive survey revealed that “accelerated corrosion” has taken place in the walls of the pier

The pier is situated in the south bay of Scarborough harbour.

Speaking at the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, November 15, council officer Chris Bourne, said: “The most recent underwater survey found accelerated low-water corrosion within the piles which had resulted in some holes in the piles and also some thinning and reduction in the thickness of the piles.”

Mr Bourne added: “It’s very important to say that these piles are not at the end of their life and this is why it is a routine maintenance project.

“This is not unexpected. We had been anticipating from previous surveys that major repairs would be required in the near future, and that time is now.”

A report states that the piles were constructed around 35 years ago and the works are estimated to extend the life of the structure by 10 years “and prevent its failure”.

Financing of the project will be split between different council funds, with £900,000 coming from the authority’s harbour reserves, £150,000 from a capital budget previously earmarked for Scarborough piers, and £300,000 from the council’s capital infrastructure budget identified in the 2022 financial strategy.