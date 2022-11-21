YORK could lose 90 per cent of its pavement cafés if tough new rules recommended to council bosses tomorrow are adopted, a leading pub landlord has warned.

Street cafés sprang up across the city during lockdown after fast-track café licensing arrangements were brought in to help businesses hit by Covid.

By July 2022 this year, there were 114 pavement cafés licensed in the city, according to a report to the council's Executive, which meets tomorrow.

But since the summer the city council has been consulting with disabled groups, who have been complaining bitterly about their lack of access to the city centre following a ban on blue badge parking, and who say street cafés blocking pavements only make things worse.

And Executive members are being urged tomorrow to adopt strict new rules which would mean pavement cafés would only be allowed if tables left a clear 1.5 metre space on the pavement for people to get past.

In busy areas, such as junctions and near bus stops, at least two metres would be required.

The report to tomorrow's Executive meeting does offer an alternative, less strict option, under which pavement cafés would be allowed on narrow pavements in footstreet areas like Fossgate provided the pavement on the other side was left clear.

But the report makes clear it is recommending that councillors adopt the stricter rule.

Pavement cafés in Fossgate (Image: Other)

John Pybus, landlord of the Blue Bell on Fossgate, said there would be no problem if councillors voted for the 'common sense' option which would allow pavement cafés provided the pavement on the other side of the street was clear.

But if the stricter option were adopted, York could lose 90 per cent of its street cafés, he warned.

"No pavements in York are big enough!" he said. "This would take away 90 per cent of York's pavement café licences. And that would hugely affect businesses next summer."

The proposals - which will not apply to pedestrianised streets such as Parliament Street in which pavements are level with the road, and where pavement cafés will continue to be allowed - have been welcomed by disabled people as a 'step in the right direction'.

Visually impaired wheelchair user Flick Williams said: "You could have knocked me down with a feather. They (the council) actually finally do seem to be listening."

But Flick said she had sympathy with businesses, many of which had invested in street cafés.

"They were led to believe the situation (deregulation of street cafés) was more permanent than it was," she said.

Cllr Andy D'Agorne, the city council's executive member for transport, said the recommendations were the result of a consultation with disabled people which had been running since the summer, and which had been 'invaluable in helping us bring forward ... proposals which support access for all, while supporting the city’s businesses at a challenging time'.

Cllr Ashley Mason, the authority's executive member for business and strategic planning, added: “Whilst pavement cafes are likely to remain for the long term, they are no longer part of an emergency response.

"When adopted, the new guidance will be used to review applications to renew short-term licences issued for next year. We are committed to continue supporting business, but it must be done with access in mind to ensure the city centre is safe, thriving and accessible for all.”