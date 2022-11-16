A WOMAN has fallen from a four storey building in York city centre.

Residents living in the Hungate development in Peasholme Green have reported seeing a woman lying on the ground with severe injuries after falling from one of the apartment blocks last night (November 15).

They said the woman fell from the third floor of one of the blocks on to the concrete below shortly before 5.30pm.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said they were at home in their apartment when they heard a loud bang outside. When they went to the window they could see a woman on the ground with people around her trying to help.

A call was made to the emergency services and both an ambulance and a rapid response car arrived on the scene within minutes, before taking the injured woman to hospital.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "We received an emergency call at 5.25pm on Tuesday (November 15) to reports of a person who had fallen from height in the Hungate area of York.

"An ambulance and rapid response vehicle were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Leeds General Infirmary."

The extent of the woman's injuries are not known.