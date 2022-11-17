YORK’S mass vaccination centre has opened its doors to walk-ins, with organisers appealing for residents to take their chance to protect themselves against Covid and flu this winter.

Centre coordinator Professor Mike Holmes says the least people can do is make their way to the Askham Bar Community Care Centre for their important autumn Covid booster and flu jab, adding: 'It's not much to ask.'

Previously, people have had to pre-book an appointment but Prof Holmes, of primary health care services provider Nimbuscare, said it had now 'opened up the doors for walk ins.'

Writing in this week's column for The Press, he said about 8,000 people had got a jab at Askham Bar last week alone but there were more people who hadn’t yet been vaccinated, and he was giving a 'final heart-felt appeal' to all eligible York people to come and have theirs.

"It’s open every single day for anyone eligible who needs their Covid or Flu vaccination, or both," he said.

"Anyone from our York GP Practices can have both jabs by just walking into the site anytime from 9am til 6.30pm, Monday to Saturday, and Sunday mornings.

"We pride ourselves for never having closed our doors over the last two years. Through all weathers, our vaccinators have dedicated themselves to vaccinating our population, protecting them from becoming seriously ill.

"The least people can do is make their way here for their important Autumn booster jabs and have their flu jab at the same time – it’s not much to ask."

He said 'Grab-a-jab flu clinics’ would also be opening across the city on Saturdays, with the first at Unity’s Kimberlow Hill surgery, near the University of York, this weekend.

Prof Holmes said the NHS was under severe pressure this winter, 'more so than ever before,' and Nimbuscare was speaking to partners across the City to look at ways to ease the pressure on our hospitals.

He said a new heart failure service, based at Acomb Garth Community Centre and developed by clinicians working collaboratively to reduce the number of people waiting for vital support and treatment for heart conditions, was 'working really well.'

He said: "We’ve successfully supported many people, making sure their condition doesn’t deteriorate further.

"We’re also working with the hospital to support people who are waiting to come into hospital."

Prof Holmes also revealed that GP practices from across York and North Yorkshire had held their first 'Green Summit.'

"We are looking at our carbon footprint and looking to take collective steps to reduce it. We are fortunate to have some real experts in this field in the city and they are working with Nimbuscare to put plans in place."