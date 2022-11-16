A hot summer has hit sales at a York music retailer, pushing it into making losses.

Gear4Music has reported a loss of £1.1 million in the six months to September 30, reversing a similar profit made in the same period last year.

However, the online retailer of musical equipment, the country’s largest, which also has a public showroom at Clifton Moor, said it had enjoyed a 2 per cent increase in company revenues to £66.3m.

Andrew Wass, chief executive officer, said: "Our FY23 H1 trading results reflect previously reported challenges, including inflationary pressures on our cost base, the cost-of-living crisis affecting consumer confidence, unusually hot weather during the summer months, and comparison to the last of the Covid-enhanced figures in FY22 Q1.”

This contrasts with a sales boom during the lockdowns.

To combat losses, Gear4Music said it was managing its stock better and reducing inventory levels.

Looking ahead it was continuing its growth strategy, with recent upgrades to its website and extending its evening deadline for next-day delivery.

Despite recent market volatility, Gear4Music added the past two months have seen “consistent improvement in trading momentum” as it approaches its peak selling period.

Its board was confident the firm would meet market expectations for the full trading year.

A statement added: “Gear4music believes that current consensus market expectations for the year ending 31 March 2023 are revenue of £155.1m, EBITDA of £8.9m and profit before tax of £1.1m.”