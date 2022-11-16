YORK Christmas Market has been named the fifth best in the world ahead of it's opening day tomorrow.

Research conducted by travel agency Planet Cruise has revealed that York's St Nicholas Fair, in Parliament Street. is the fifth best Christmas market in the world, and the second best in the UK for 2022.

The market opens tomorrow (November 17) and will mark its 30th anniversary.

Planet Cruise concluded which were the best Christmas markets in the world based on seven factors – the number of stalls, dates open, TripAdvisor reviews and the star ratings, social media posts, positive social sentiment, and Google searches.

York earned the fifth place for its 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor, having 100 stalls, being open 37 days, and seeing 225,5000 Google search demands between November and December.

The best Christmas market in the UK was Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland in London, and Bryant Park Winter village in New York was crowned the best Christmas market in the world for 2022.

However the UK and Germany are the most festive countries with 14 Christmas markets each ranking in the top 50.