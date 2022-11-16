Lovers of messy food are in for a tasty treat in a York suburb.

After a soft launch last Friday, this Friday is the big opening day for Sloppy’s Bar and Kitchen in the Acomb Wood Shopping Centre.

Partners Molly McGrath and Leon Sledmore have co-founded the restaurant after several years in a kiosk in the city.

As before, the couple, who were both born and raised in York, will offer their trademark burgers, small plates, loaded fries, craft beer and cocktails.

The food is already cooking up a storm with Molly and Leon earning showers of praise on social media.

Molly, 28, has worked in hospitality since 15 and Leon, 29, trained in catering at York College aged 16.

The couple launched as Sloppy Burger in 2018, with a kiosk in the city, which became extremely popular. They then opened the Nine Bar next door, which also went “from strength-strength” until the pandemic hit in 2020.

The business continued with deliveries before becoming take-away only by operating from pub kitchens from January 2021 whilst they looked for premises. Venues they worked from include the Inn on the Green in Acomb and The Lighthorseman on Fulford Road.

Molly said: “It was always our plan to put our bar and burgers together and create a restaurant.”

By chance they found their venue after a meal at the top-rated Italian restaurant Buongiorno, situated next door, attracted by its warm and welcoming staff and lovely food.

Molly continued: “We feel the area of Acomb is up and coming. We also wanted to go to a more suburban area as people are going less into town.”

“They are supporting small, independent businesses. It doesn’t matter where the location is.”

The partners promise the best quality food, using local suppliers such as M&K Butchers.

In addition to burgers are tapas and salads at this ‘happy and friendly’ venue.

Molly said: “It’s all home-made, from scratch. It’s wholesome, good and tasty.”

Sloppy’s also uses local wine suppliers and independent breweries including Brew York, Brass Castle and Turning Point.

Adding to the atmosphere is street-art style murals from Art of Protest in Walmgate, with artist Boxhead showcasing a range of pieces. The graffiti on the walls was created by York-based artist Patrick Dalton.

To mark this Friday's official opening, this weekend there will be a range of special offers such as any 2 burgers for £15, any 2 small plates £10, any 2 cocktails £12, house wine/fizz £15, plus 10 per cent off your bill.

There is also a giveaway on the restaurant’s Instagram page.

Further details can be found at (20+) Sloppy’s Burgers | York | Facebook