POLICE are appealing for information after a burglary at a garage in North Yorkshire.
The incident took place over night on November 7 into the early hours of November 8, at Stones Garage, West Heslerton.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Damage was caused to the property and a large quantity of cigarettes were stolen.”
If you have any information that could assist police with this investigation, email Dan.Owen@northyorkshire.police.uk and quote reference 12220198205.
