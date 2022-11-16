POLICE are appealing for information after a burglary at a garage in North Yorkshire.

The incident took place over night on November 7 into the early hours of November 8, at Stones Garage, West Heslerton.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Damage was caused to the property and a large quantity of cigarettes were stolen.”

If you have any information that could assist police with this investigation, email Dan.Owen@northyorkshire.police.uk and quote reference 12220198205.