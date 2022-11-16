A POPULAR children’s attraction has won a major award.

William’s Den, which celebrates its fifth anniversary this year, is in North Cave, near York, in East Yorkshire and is owned and run by Tor and Christian Carver.

They have won the Visitor Attraction of the Year category in the prestigious Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards (REYTAs) 2022.

The awards, the Oscars of the East Yorkshire tourism industry, were held at a glittering dinner for 500 guests at Bridlington Spa.

The attraction was also short-listed nominated in the Remarkable Ethical, Responsible and Sustainability category.

Christian and Tor Carver (left 4 and 5), with the William’s Den and REYTAs teams (Image: William's Den)

The Carvers were “absolutely delighted” with their success at the awards.

The awards were organised by Visit Hull and East Yorkshire to recognise the significance of tourism to this area and celebrate the quality of businesses and individuals working within it. Now in its 12th year, the REYTAs has 16 awards over a wide range of categories for the very best tourism businesses in the region.

Tor said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled with our achievement at the REYTAs, not just for us as a family but for our loyal, dedicated and hard-working staff.

"This is a team effort. We were delighted to be short-listed in the two categories, but to win one of them is just wonderful.

“It comes as our 2022 season enters its final phase, with our Christmas Experience beginning on December 3. William’s unmissable Christmas Show stars our very own Father Christmas; visit our Christmas Cottage full of surprises for the children, decorate delicious homemade gingerbread biscuits with Bauble the Baker, play to your hearts content in our amazing indoor den; and don’t miss the opportunity to sample our fantastic wood-fired pizzas and homemade ice cream before you go.”

The Judges praised William’s Den, commenting: “William’s Den provides a fantastic family day out for all ages, whatever the weather. Children have so much fun playing in the unique indoor area which they enjoy immensely – proving it’s worth on rainy days.

“The famous wood-fired pizzas are a big hit with all the family, as was the ice cream parlour with so many flavours to choose from. Outside there is lots of space and plenty of things for the children to enjoy, with the zip line being a particular hit. Staff are enthusiastic, friendly and helpful, especially in the café where it was very busy. An extremely enjoyable visit that we would recommend to friends and family.”

Earlier this year, William’s Den won a major honour at the prestigious National Farm Attraction Network (NFAN) awards, triumphing in the competitive Best Food and Beverage category.

Tor said: “This is an incredible double victory for us in our fifth anniversary year. It’s been extremely hard work, especially over the past two years but we have remained true to our vision. We are hugely grateful to our loyal customers and hardworking team for all of their support. This wouldn’t have been possible without them. Being nominated and winning prestigious awards like these makes everything worthwhile.”