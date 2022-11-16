A RUGBY legend will be arriving in York tomorrow as part of his ultra challenge to fundraise for Motor Neurone Disease.

Kevin Sinfield OBE, 42, an ex-Rugby League player turned defence coach, is running seven ultra marathons, which is over 37 miles, a day for seven days, to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease.

He was inspired by his former Leeds Rhinos team mate, Rob Burrow, 40, who is living with the disease.

Kevin began his challenge in Edinburgh on November 13, and is due to start his fifth day in Stokesley tomorrow (November 17), and finish in York, arriving at the Minster at 3.30pm.

He will then be setting off from York Minster on the sixth day, Friday, November 18, just before 7am, and finish in Bradford.

He had originally set a fundraising target of £777,777, but has smashed that target already, raising over £2.7 million.

The money will be split between five charities working to find treatments and a cure for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) - the MND Association, Leeds Hospitals Charity, The Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, My Name's Doddie Foundation, and MND Scotland.

To donate to Kevin's Just Giving page, click here.