York Racecourse would like to thank the unstinting support of racegoers, connections, wider team and our home city for their support over another successful season during August and the autumn. All the more so as the cost of living crisis has impacted the leisure pound.

We were also delighted that, despite the impact of three train strikes, racegoer numbers remained close to pre pandemic levels.

The Sky Bet Ebor Festival was able to offer prize money at record levels and to continue to showcase the investment in facilities and the experience for racegoers, connections and racing staff.

The world class calibre of the winners and a new record for the number of runners, validates this strategy.

The racecourse is once again proudly supporting the Business Personality of the Year Awards.

All three of this year’s Business Personality finalists impress with their drive and dedication and are heading organisations that make a real difference in their field. They include Bethan Vincent, Adam Wardale and Elliot Rich.