A set of prominent buildings in York city centre have been bought by property investment and development specialist Helmsley Group.

York-based Helmsley has acquired the adjoining 1 Feasegate and 1-2 St Sampson’s Square, which are let to leading footwear and clothing retailer Size?.

The buildings were bought for an undisclosed sum from a major UK fund manager through commercial auction. They total 3,710 sq ft and include three upper floors alongside the ground floor retail space.

The purchase follows recent acquisitions by York-based Helmsley in the city, including grade I listed Cumberland House and 2 Lendal.

The developer has also bought several buildings on Coney Street, including numbers 3-7 and 19, as it accelerates its vision for the regeneration of the area through its Coney Street Riverside proposals.

Ed Harrowsmith, investment director at Helmsley Group, said: “1 Feasegate and 1-2 St Sampson’s Square are centrally located and prime retail addresses within York and we are delighted to have completed this purchase on behalf of our investor network.

“With a strong tenant and future development potential, it forms part of our ongoing programme of strategic acquisitions across the city, including our exciting vision for Coney Street Riverside.”

Jonathan Peasgood acted as acquiring agent for Helmsley Group, with legal advice provided by James Bradley at Knights.

To find out more about Helmsley Group, visit: https://helmsley.co.uk/.