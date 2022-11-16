COUNCIL planners say parking can be removed from a major York shopping centre to help a retailer relocate to it.

City of York Council has agreed Go Outdoors Ltd can take away 27 of 67 parking spaces around the site of the former Argos at Unit 6 on the Clifton Moor Retail Park.

The retailer already has planning approval to construct an internal mezzanine floor to facilitate its move from Foss Bank, near the city centre.

A council report says creating the outside 858m2 site, protected by 3m fencing, would secure the erected tents to help customers make informed decisions.

Rawcliffe Parish Council objected sue to loss of parking and two letters sent to the council raised concerns over the sale of tents and a lack of parking for cyclists.

Council planners said plans now feature 12 extra parking spaces.

Recommending approval, they continued: “It is felt that the proposed fenced tent display area would have a modest impact upon the visual amenity of the wider street scene and the submitted Transport Statement demonstrates that the loss of vehicle parking would not harm the safety and convenience of other highway users.”