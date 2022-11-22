We are really pleased to be headline sponsor of The Press Business Awards, which recognise the strength of the business community across York, North and East Yorkshire. As passionate advocates of York and the wider region, it’s been fantastic to hear stories from a diverse range of businesses making their mark, creating opportunities and contributing to the overall growth of our economy.

These prestigious awards have long been shining a light on those going above and beyond to contribute to their sectors and further increase the region’s reputation as a great place to do business, and we’re very excited to be a part of that. The strength of entries in previous years has been phenomenal, and this year has been no exception.

At Helmsley Group, we believe that influence isn’t just about the size or scale of a project or a development, but also about the positive impact on those closest to it, including stakeholders, investors and local communities. The Press Business Awards recognise those who share this ethos, and who are committed to supporting the region’s evolution, particularly in the aftermath of the pandemic.

We believe that there is no better time than now for businesses to seize opportunities, encourage entrepreneurship and make the most of everything the region has to offer. We want to congratulate all those who have been shortlisted tonight, and wish them the best of luck for the awards.