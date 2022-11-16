HISTORIANS are holding a Richard III event in York this weekend to help fundraise for a teenager's life changing surgery.

Alexander Goodwin, 15, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer of the pelvis and right leg in December 2015, which led to him needing a wheelchair.

He was given just a few months to live and potentially life-saving surgery was not available on the NHS. Thankfully his family, from Dorset, was able to fundraise to have the surgery in the US. Alex returned to the States every three months for treatment until September 2017.

The family now needs to fundraise £120,000 for his final operation, which they hope will allow Alex to walk without discomfort and walking aids.

Alex became interested in Richard III while in hospital in Leicester - and became friends with historians Philippa Langley and Matthew Lewis through the Richard III society.

The society will be presenting a talk in York about its investigative work into Richard III to help towards the family's fundraising efforts.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 19, at the Yorkshire Museum from 11am to 2pm.

The film The Lost King, released last month, is a fictionalised retelling of Philippa's discovery of Richard III's grave in a Leicester car park. Her character is played by Sally Hawkins.

Alex has now outgrown his prosthetic femur from his surgery and needs a final adult replacement to realign his spine and hips, which isn't available on the NHS.

Alex's Dad, Jeff, said: "We have been unbelievably blessed to have fundraised £800,000 over the last five years from the kindness and goodwill of others.

"He has his ups and downs with it all and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"He has survivor's guilt, as a significant number of children in Alex's ward didn't live, there is a high mortality rate with this cancer.

"We are so proud of how he endures it, he's very positive and cares more about people, animals and nature than himself. His mentality has got him through."

Jeff added: "He learned that Richard was buried about 500m from his hospital bed, and he was unfairly treated for his disability, scoliosis.

"He is passionate about Richard and the War of the Roses, and is the youngest member of the Richard III society.

"We need to have the money for the surgery before January, and then he will be able to live a normal, healthy life.

"If he doesn't have the surgery, he would have to go back into a wheelchair."

To purchase tickets for the Yorkshire Museum event, click here.

To donate to the family's Go Fund Me page, click here.