YORK looks amazing in all weathers - even in the fog!

These photos capture York in the recent fog - and are so atmospheric.

The photos have been shared online by members of our Press Camera Club on Facebook.

They are part of our competition challenge to take photos that show #Why I Love York.

Club stalwart Garry Hornby took this image of the Minster and said: "This view from the Bar Walls looks stunning even with the Minster shrouded in the morning November mist."

Julie Jackson stopped by the riverside to get this snap of Millennium Bridge in the dark, its bright lights hazy in the fog. She said: "I was actually on a trike and had got a puncture and was in the process of pumping it up so I could limp on a bit further but all I could think about was getting the shot!"

by Julie Jackson

Jacqueline Kay Goodwin was up early to capture the beauty of a foggy autumn morning. She said: "A true November morning, foggy and damp but it makes for some interesting photos, taken on a footpath on the outskirts of York."

Anne Crawford peered through the mist to capture this photo of the Foss Barrier and a lone fisherman.

By Anne Crawford

The weather was clear for this cracking shot of the new Queen Elizabeth statue at York Minster by Dan Pingstone.

Sue Gabbatiss reckons there is "always a Minster view" which she proves in her submission.

By Sue Gabbatiss (Image: Camera Club)

And thanks to Marion Hayhurst for reminding us about the amazing nature on our doorstep with this photo of a deer on Strensall Common.

