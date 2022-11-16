A new discount tool for Amazon Warehouse has been launched by MoneySavingExpert.

The free site that saves you money, founded by financial journalist Martin Lewis, has created a tool to help you spot the best savings.

Amazon customers may already be familiar with the section on the e-commerce company's website that allows you to buy items that have been returned or are slightly damaged for a discounted price.

An Amazon warehouse (PA) (Image: PA)

As we approach the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and the cost of living continues to rise, shoppers will be eager to nab the best bargains wherever they can.

What is Amazon Warehouse?





Amazon Warehouse is a section of Amazon which resells customers' returned or mildly damaged goods for a discounted price.

Since they can't be sold at a 'new' standard, you might find some cosmetic wear-and-tear or some missing accessories but they are mostly as good as new.

The resold products also come with all of the regular benefits you expect from your Amazon purchase, including being stored, packed and dispatched by Amazon, possible free delivery and 24/7 Amazon post-order customer service.

For more information about how Amazon Warehouse works, see the Amazon website.

Amazon Warehouse discount tool launched by MoneySavingExpert

MoneySavingExpert's new tool is helping users do just that by introducing a way for customers to order items with the biggest discounts.

The function doesn't currently exist on Amazon Warehouse itself.

Shoppers can use the tool to shop by category including everything from bedding to your home office.

However, if you are not looking for anything specific, the tool can also show you where the biggest discounts are overall.

The announcement comes as Martin Lewis issued his Black Friday 'memo' which reminded shoppers of one thing they should remember if they are shopping online over the upcoming sales period.

Use MoneySavingExpert's Amazon Warehouse Discount tool finder here.