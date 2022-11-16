YORK City have confirmed the shock sacking of popular manager John Askey.

Askey took charge of York, initially on an interim basis, in November, before becoming manager on a permanent basis in March.

He then led City to promotion through the Vanarama National League North play-offs and delivered a Isuzu FA Trophy semi-final spot.

Askey, who turned down a move to Sky Bet League Two club Rochdale to sign a new deal until the end of 2023/24 in September, has since guided York to 12th after 19 matches in the National League.

However, tensions between Askey and chairman Glen Henderson were revealed on a BBC Radio York phone-in earlier this month, with Henderson detailing that the pair had had "spats".

York have said they "understand that many fans may be upset and confused" but are "confident" that the decision "is in the best interests of the football club."

A new managerial appointment is expected to be confirmed by the end of the month

A City statement read: "Following a number of discussions between the board and John Askey in recent weeks, York City Football Club has today decided to part company by ending his contract of employment.

"Given John’s popularity and his incredible success last season, we understand that many fans may be upset and confused by this decision.

"However, after taking numerous factors into consideration the board are confident that it is in the best interests of the football club.

"Recruitment of a new manager will commence immediately, and we aim to make an appointment by the end of the month.

"An interim manager will be appointed from within the club’s existing staff, with a further announcement due shortly.

"We are eternally grateful to John for his efforts to help us gain promotion last season and wish him the very best of luck in his future career."