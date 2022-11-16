I have news for Scott Marmion, who advocates Elon Musk buying our railway companies (Letters, November 9) .
This could be very difficult as our rolling stock and manufacturing companies are already owned by Dutch, German, French, Italian, Belgian, Spanish, Canadian and even Hong Kong companies.
William Moore, Lochrin Place, York
