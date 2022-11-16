Pay cuts for teaching assistants ‘abhorrent’ It was with dismay and deep sadness that I read the Press article about South Bank Multi Academy Trust’s proposed pay cuts for Teaching Assistants (York schools in row over plans to cut pay of some of lowest-paid staff, November 11).

As a parent of a child with additional needs, I have witnessed the care, expertise and dedication shown by TAs at one of the schools named.

Their work is already undervalued, but to make the proposed changes is effectively forcing their resignations and is abhorrent. It is appalling that the MAT thinks this should ever be an option and I agree with the member of staff quoted that it belies the low priority of the education of students with SEND by the MAT, and I would add, some leaders.

It is staggering for the academy’s spokesperson to claim that support for children with SEND is unaffected by this change and shows just how little they understand these students’ needs for continuity, stability and established relationships. TAs often go above and beyond to help some of the most vulnerable students struggling with learning, physical and mental health needs navigate their education and the world.

They and the students they care for deserve so much more.

It will be heartbreaking for my child if any of their hard-won relationships with TAs, who they have slowly learned to trust when life has not always been kind to them, are lost through the MAT’s actions forcing staff to leave.

Words on the schools’ websites about mutual respect, shaping pupils’ futures, community and care are entirely shown up by their actions.

Let’s hope the schools’ pupils grow up with a stronger sense of fairness and equality than the MAT embodies.

A parent, name and address supplied