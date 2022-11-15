Russian missiles have landed in NATO member Poland and have killed two people, according to US intelligence.

An explosion reportedly occurred in Przewodow which is a village in eastern Poland near to the border with Ukraine.

Firefighters at the scene said it is "unclear what happened", Sky News has reported.

However, Polish Radio ZET has said that two stray missiles hit the village.

PA (Image: PA)

Piotr Mueller, the spokesman for the Polish government, did not immediately confirm the information.

However, Mr Mueller said that leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a "crisis situation".

It comes after Russia launched a raft of missiles at Ukraine today which knocked out power for seven million households.

It is still unclear whether these missiles were part of the wave from earlier today.

However, it is the first time Russian missiles have reportedly landed in Poland.

Poland has welcomed millions of Ukrainian refugees and has widely condemned the war but has not been involved in the conflict.

A Ukrainian air force spokesman said Russia fired around 100 missiles. President Volodymyr Zelensky put the number at 85.

Mr Zelensky warned that more attacks may be coming but defiantly vowed, with a shake of his fist: “We will survive everything.”

A senior official, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said the barrage was “another planned attack on energy infrastructure facilities”.

“Most of the hits were recorded in the centre and in the north of the country. In the capital, the situation is very difficult,” Mr Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram.

Russia has increasingly looked to targeting Ukraine’s power grid in recent months as its losses mount.

It seemingly hopes to turn the approach of winter into a weapon by leaving people in the cold and dark.

While city after city reported attacks, Mr Tymoshenko appealed to Ukrainians to hang on and acknowledged the severity of the situation.

Among regions where officials reported strikes were Lviv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne in the west, and Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city in the north east.

Several missile strikes also hit Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskyy’s native city, according to its mayor, Oleksandr Vilkul.

In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said authorities found a body in one of three residential buildings that were struck in the capital, where emergency blackouts were also announced by power provider DTEK.

Video published by a presidential aide showed a five-story, apparently residential building in Kyiv on fire, with flames licking through apartments. Mr Klitschko said air defence units also shot down some missiles.

Compared to the drone and missile strikes from several weeks ago, this has been a fairly calm period for Ukraine.

The strikes came as authorities were already working furiously to get Kherson back on its feet and beginning to investigate alleged Russian abuses there and its surrounds.

(Evgeniy Maloletka/AP) (Image: (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP))

The southern city is without power and water, and the head of the UN human rights office’s monitoring mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, on Tuesday decried a “dire humanitarian situation” there.

Speaking from Kyiv, Ms Bogner said her teams are looking to travel to Kherson to try to verify allegations of nearly 80 cases of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detention it has turned up in the area and “understand whether the scale is in fact larger than what we have documented already”.

The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Igor Klymenko, said authorities are to start investigating reports from Kherson residents that Russian forces set up at least three alleged torture sites in now-liberated parts of the wider Kherson region and that “our people may have been detained and tortured there”.

“Mine clearance is currently under way. After that, I think, today, investigative actions will begin,” he said on Ukrainian TV.

One of Ukraine’s biggest successes during the nearly nine months of the Russian invasion has been the retaking of Kherson which dealt another stinging blow to the Kremlin.

However, large parts of eastern and southern Ukraine remain under Russian control and fighting continues.

Mr Zelensky on Tuesday likened the recapture of the Kherson to the Allied landings in France on D-Day in the Second World War, saying both were watersheds on the road to eventual victory.