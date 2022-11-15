YORK RUFC rose to sixth in the Regional One North East table after a 45-31 win away at struggling Scunthorpe.

York kicked the game off, but Scunthorpe gathered well and progressed strongly on the York line.

The visitors were pinned back slightly in the opening stages of the match until Archie Fothergill’s interception momentarily eased the pressure.

From there, however, York conceded a penalty and another soon after that which, quickly taken, allowed Scunthorpe to scamper over near the corner.

After conceding early, York attacked with intent as Will Scholey led the charge.

A scrum penalty, followed by a good line out, saw Scholey burst through the middle of the pitch.

From his charge, scrum-half Will Atkins powered over for the try which was improved by Declan Cusack.

Atkins, after a poor restart from Scunthorpe, thundered forward once more and after some nice interplay, Atkins crossed over yet again with a try that Cusack improved.

Luke Stockton drove on after the restart and after being stopped, the home side were penalised.

Atkins again went for the tap, but after being handled roughly, Scunthorpe were reduced to 14.

Sam Elliot was next to score for York and his effort was soon followed by a try from Fothergill.

York’s attacking onslaught continued when, still before the half-time break, Elliot notched his brace.

The visitors entered half-time up 31-14 and endured Scunthorpe attacks to begin the second half.

Scunthorpe opened the scoring in the half and carried momentum for much of its early stages.

York, however, grew steadily into the second half. Joe Maud added another try for the Clifton Park side and went on to complete his brace soon after.

Though they had a sizeable lead, Scunthorpe did what they could to reduce the deficit, ultimately closing the gap to 14 points.

York had done enough, however, to win the game and will next take on West Bridgford on Saturday, November 26.

Elsewhere, in the Regional Two North East, Malton and Norton were beaten 43-24 by Old Crossleyans.

It was only Malton’s third loss of the season, one that saw them lose ground on the table-topping Moortown who beat Morley 42-10.

Next up for Malton is a home clash with Pocklington on Saturday, November 26 (2.15pm).

Meanwhile in the division, Pocklington won a tightly-fought clash with Dronfield at home, beating them 36-34.

It was Pocklington’s second win in their last three games and just their fourth win of the campaign so far, as they currently sit in eighth.

Next up for Pocklington is a trip to Morley on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the division, Selby fell to their third successive loss after being beaten 48-24 by Old Brodleians at home.

Selby, with just three wins so far this season, currently sit 11th in the table, one point behind 10th-placed Morley.

Selby will next face Dronfield away from home on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in the Counties Four Yorkshire, Nestle Rowntree were beaten 29-21 by Hornsea at home.

A third loss in four games has seen Nestle Rowntree fall to seventh in the table, level on points with the sixth-placed Leeds Modernian.

Next up for Nestle is a clash with Mosborough on Saturday, November 26.

Elsewhere in the division, York RI beat Knaresborough 19-10 at home in what was only their second win of the season.

Due to a five point deduction, York RI are still 10 points adrift of ninth-placed Stocksbridge.

Next up for York RI is an away clash with Hessle on Saturday, November 26.