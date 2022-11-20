Daisy is a three-and-a-half year-old female domestic shorthair who came into the care of the RSPCA at its animal home in Landing Lane because her previous owners had to move and could not take her with them.

"Daisy is quite an independent cat who not only likes a fuss but also likes to do her own thing," a spokesperson for the animal home said.

So she's a cat, then...

Daisy will need adopters who will understand that when she wants to be on her own she is better being left until she comes back to you of her own accord for a fuss, the RSPCA says.

"Daisy is used to going out and about so will need an area where it is safe for a cat to go out and explore," the staff member said.

"She is a great cat who is missing being part of a family.

"We think that once she is away from cattery life and back in a home she will relax and start to enjoy life again."

Daisy will need to be the only pet in an adult only home.

To find out more about Daisy, or to see what other animals are available for adoption at Landing Lane, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.