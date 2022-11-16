NORTH Yorkshire has been named as the third worst area in the UK for speeding, according to new data.

A new study conducted by Moneybarn has analysed the number of speeding offences in each police force area of the country from the last twelve months to determine the worst areas for speeding in the UK.

According to the study, 73,658 speeding offences were recorded in North Yorkshire over the 12-month period from October 2022.

This puts the county third on the list, behind Norfolk where there were 95,168 offences, and Lincolnshire, which topped the list with 123,533.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "It's very simple: speeding makes communities less safe for everyone. But if you choose to do it, you can expect to be caught and dealt with, as these figures show.

"As we've set out in our partnership Safer Roads strategy, we have a total commitment to make sure our roads are as safe as they can possibly be for all drivers, riders, passengers and pedestrians.

"So, if you use North Yorkshire’s roads, be aware that our officers, safety camera vans and community speed watch groups will be out there too. Please help us to keep everyone safe... slow down and save lives."

