AN ORGANISED crime ringleader who distributed about a quarter of a million pounds worth of drugs across Hull and East Yorkshire to fund his lavish lifestyle has been jailed for almost five years.

Oltion Ademi, 38, of Hall Road, Hull, had pleaded guilty to being concerned with the supply of Class B drugs and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs at an earlier court appearance.

Humberside Police said Ademi used his involvement in the distribution of multiple kilos of cannabis and cocaine to buy high value items, splashing out on a Mercedes ML350 car and a Rolex watch, and live a life of luxury.

A spokesperson said that on Monday June 30, officers executed 16 warrants at premises including ones in Hessle and Selby, following a lengthy investigation.

"Approximately £60,000 in cash was recovered as well as an electronic counting machine following the warrants and Ademi was arrested." they said.

"Work is currently ongoing under the Proceeds of Crime Act to seek recovery of assets used by the drugs boss."

They said ten other individuals arrested in connection with the warrants remained under investigation whilst inquiries continued.