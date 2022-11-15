A MAN has been arrested after a woman was attacked in the street in York.

North Yorkshire Police say they are looking for witnesses and information about an assault that happened on the corner of Davygate and New Street at midnight between Saturday, November 5 leading into Sunday, November 6.

A police spokesperson said: "The woman who was the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

"The suspect involved has been described as a white male, mid 20's, skinny and he was wearing a bag pack.

"A man was arrested in connection with the incident on November 6 and has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Did you see what happened? Or do you have any information about the suspect?"

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and quote 12220196948.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.