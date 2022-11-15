Harrogate Christmas market returns from Friday December 2, running until Sunday December 11, with a host of new attractions.

The event is run by Market Place Europe and co-ordinated and supported by Destination Harrogate.

Organisers promise it will be even bigger and better than last year.

A related Christmas fayre will also feature charity stalls from a range of local charities, good causes.

Harrogate Christmas Fayre will take place on Cambridge Road, Cambridge Crescent and Cambridge Street, and will offer an eclectic mix of enticing stalls to complement Harrogate’s independent retailers, restaurants, bars and boutique stores.

All new for 2022 is an outdoor ice skating rink, an après ski bar offering seasonal treats and refreshments and a giant 32m Ferris wheel offering spectacular views of the town.

A traditional carousel, together with children’s fairground rides, will add to the Christmas attractions in Harrogate’s Crescent Gardens, along with the popular Candy Cane Express that will transport festive revellers around Harrogate town centre.

Little Bird Made artisan market, will also take place on December 3, 4, 10 and 11 December in Valley Gardens. On offer will be jewellery, crafts and gifts from local traders, adding to the unique Christmas shopping experience in the heart of the town.

For more information please visit: www.visitharrogate.co.uk/christmas