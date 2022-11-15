A CINEMA in York is set to screen World Cup football matches later this month.

Vue at Clifton Moor on the outskirts of the city has announced that they’ll be 'the home of international football' this winter, showcasing all of England’s matches on the big screen.

All group stage matches for England will be screened at Vue York – along with the quarters, semis and final - allowing football fans to enjoy an uninterrupted viewing experience in luxury leather seating, providing a world-class stadium experience.

A spokesman for the chain said: "Each match will be screened in 4K picture quality and Dolby Surround Sound, meaning fans will be able to experience every kick and celebrate every goal in style."

The matches being screened are:

• England v Iran Monday 21/11/22 1pm

• England v USA Friday 25/11/22 7pm

• Wales v England Tuesday 29/11/22 7pm

Tickets are available from £9.99 online via Vue's website.