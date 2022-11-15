Former pupils of a York secondary modern school which closed in 1985 will be holding another of their annual reunions on Friday next week.

All-boys St George’s RC Secondary Modern School off Walmgate was renowned for its sports, with talented boxers, swimmers, footballers and rugby players all going there.

There have been regular annual reunions of ‘old boys’ since 2012 - apart from in 2020, when it was postponed because of Covid.

The St George’s Old Boys Association organised a triumphant return of the reunion last year, however, when about 70 people attended.

And there will be another reunion next Friday (November 25) from 7pm onwards at the York NHS Hospital Sports and Social Club on White Cross Road.

"We hope all age groups will attend and enjoy the banter and sharing photographs," said Tom Sweeney, one of the organisers. "Last year’s reunion had an impressive attendance being the first one since lockdown and we are hoping for even better attendance for this year’s event.

"As usual our caterers will lay on their magnificent buffet which is made possible by the generous raffle prizes donated by the Old Boys. Not everyone will win but it’s the taking part that counts - so raffle prizes would be gratefully appreciated!"