BEST BUSINESS INNOVATION 2022

Andrew Ferguson: Head of Student Opportunity, University of York writes

Through internships, training, work spaces, funding and events, we drive social change by encouraging and supporting enrepreneurial activity. The University of York is proud to support the Best Business Innovation category in its exciting sixth year, at a time when innovation has never been more important.

This category looks for the business or organisation that is bringing about change for the better by the application of new thinking and ideas.

Our university is a resource that enriches the City, region and the wider world, seeking global impact through our creativity, innovation and influence, and our commitment to social purpose. We collaborate with businesses and other partners to identify opportunities for innovation, with a particular emphasis on addressing the pressing and emerging local and global challenges society faces.

Small businesses seeking to work with the University can access our expertise and services through our new dedicated small business hub - Enterprise Works. Find out more at york.ac.uk/enterprise-works

We are supporting the region’s businesses to innovate and grow through:

Internships

Training

Office and working spaces

Incubator programmes, including our Phase 1 programme

Entrepreneur support community

Consultancy

Funding

The University of York has formed a partnership with Barclays Eagle Labs to provide business support and advice to entrepreneurs and businesses in the city. Businesses, which have been operating for a year or more, will be able to access banking experts, a network of co-working spaces, mentors and learning tools, as well as events and growth programmes.

Many congratulations to this year’s finalists.