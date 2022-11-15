PASSENGERS travelling to Bridlington by train will enjoy a better experience from next summer when they arrive at the station, following a multi-million pound refurbishment.

Network Rail saidbe a revamped footbridge with lifts to make it easier for passengers with limited mobility, pushchairs, bikes or heavy luggage.

"Over the next few weeks, Network Rail engineers will be building a base at the station and getting everything ready for a temporary footbridge to be installed at the start of December," said a spokesperson.

"This will allow passengers to continue to access the station’s platforms while the work is carried out.

"The £4.6m investment has been majority funded by the Department for Transport’s Access for All programme.

"An additional £1.3m will also be invested to refurbish the station’s roof, completing this major upgrade which will deliver a better experience for passengers."

Anna Weeks, Principal Programme Sponsor for Network Rail said: “People can expect to see a lot more activity at Bridlington station, as we get ready to deliver an accessible footbridge and key station improvements to improve the customer experience."

Rail Minister Huw Merriman said: “We’re making this investment in Bridlington Station to ensure those with additional needs can travel with confidence."