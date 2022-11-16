TRIBUTES have been pouring in to Sid Metcalfe, the York Normandy veteran who passed away on Remembrance Day aged 99.

Sid, a mechanic/ driver with a reconnaissance unit which landed at Sword Beach on D-Day plus 10, survived being taken prisoner by the Germans and then being badly injured in a mine collapse while being forced as a POW to work in a copper mine.

Eventually freed by US soldiers, he became a joiner after the war, rose to become clerk of works at York council, and had three daughters - Linda, Shirley and Yvonne - plus nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

He continued to live in his own bungalow in York right up to the end, and as recently as last Wednesday visited the Queen Elizabeth Barracks with his fellow York Normandy veteran Ken Cooke to talk about his wartime experiences at an army development day.

But he was taken into hospital at about lunchtime on Friday, after being taken 'very poorly', and passed away later in the afternoon, just hours before he was due to attend a Remembrance Day service at St Lawrence's Church.

News of his death has prompted an outpouring of tributes on The Press' Facebook page.

"Thank you for your service and helping get our freedom, Sid!" posted Margaret Roberts. "You and your comrades will never be forgotten! God bless, and Forever RIP, lovely man!"

"Rest in peace Sid. Total respect and sincere thanks for your service sir," added Annemarie Casey-Cuthbert. "We will never forget the sacrifices made. Thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends."

"RIP sir and thank you for our tomorrow," Stuart J Cartner wrote simply.

Pete 'Faz' Farrar made reference to the 100th birthday party Sid's family had been planning for December 30, and which Sid had been looking forward to.

"So, so sad Sid didn't make it to his big day, he deserved it for the happiness he brought us all," Pete wrote. "RIP Sid."

Here's a selection of other tributes posted:

Lee Jason Moran: "RIP Sid old lad... thank you for your service."

Keith Ferrebee: RIP sir.. your service will be forever remembered."

Sue Ashton: "RIP Sid. Thank you for your service and bravery, God bless you."

Janet Jago: "RIP Sid. What a lovely fella. He and Dad were mates in their teens and had some stories to tell about their antics. Little did they know what lay ahead.Thank you for your service."

Woj Simpson: "Thank you for your service giving us our freedoms. You've left this world to meet up with your fallen comrades again. Condolences to family and friends."

Sandra Farrar: "RIP Sid, one of the best."

Sue Wragg: "RIP Sid and thank you."

The funeral arrangements for Sid are yet to be confirmed, but his daughter Linda Metcalfe said it was hoped there would be a wake at Acomb Working Men's Club, which was her dad's 'favourite place'.