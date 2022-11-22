Shepherd Group and Portakabin are proud to be sponsoring the Family Business of the Year category in the 2022 Press Business Awards.

As one of the largest wholly family-owned private companies in the UK, Shepherd Group recognises family businesses as the backbone of the UK economy and the bedrock of the communities where they operate.

The business has been operating, surviving and thriving for more than 130 years and Shepherd Group’s essential character as a family business remains strong. This can be seen in the group’s key values of visionary stewardship, integrity and respect and pride in quality which are evident throughout its business operations.

Today, Portakabin is Shepherd Group’s flagship business and is celebrating over 60 years of operations.

As a market-leading pioneer of modular construction across the UK and continental Europe, Portakabin employs more than 1,900 people in seven European countries, delivering interim and permanent bespoke buildings of any size to create offices, hospitals, schools, laboratories, universities and factories.

At the heart of this lies a fundamental belief in being a responsible business and in doing business the right way. This means growing the Portakabin business in a way that contributes positively to society, acting ethically with integrity and transparency, while minimising our impact on the climate and the world’s natural resources.

All three companies short-listed for the Family Business of the Year Award demonstrate the best attributes of a family business and we congratulate Breckonholme Training Company Limited, Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Professional Paper Supplies for being recognised in these awards and wish them continued success in the future.

Dan Ibbetson

CEO Portakabin