THERE'S been a crash on a main road through a York suburb.

A Ford Fiesta and a Honda Jazz have been involved in a crash in Stockton Lane in Heworth in York.

A local resident reports that the crash happened at about 2pm and police and firefighters are on the scene, but that at 3.15pm they were still awaiting an ambulance.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they were initially called out at 2.17pm, but subsequently received a call from North Yorkshire Police to cancel the ambulance as it was not needed.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, although the road is still open to traffic.

More to follow.