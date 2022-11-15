The government is targeting the over50s in a campaign to further reduce unemployment.

JobCentrePlus has launched its ‘50-Plus Choices’ campaign, featuring a range of events aimed to get them back into work.

The move comes as dole queues continue to shorten locally, despite growing talk of recession.

Wendy Mangan - Employer and Partnership Manager for York Jobcentre says as the workforce ages, employers will have to increasingly depend on older workers.

However, the number of unemployed over 50s has increased due to the pandemic.

The campaign will feature renewed emphasis on supporting such people to return to work.

York Jobcentre works closely with Experience Counts, who run small group programmes with York residents aged 50+, providing individualised support to rediscover self-esteem, reduce feelings of social isolation and both real and perceived barriers.

Major York employer Aviva says it welcomes people of all backgrounds and recently ran a Virtual Mentoring Circle for our unemployed customers aged 50+.

The session looked at transferable skills and confidence-building, to help those keen to progress in a new career. It was led by one of Aviva’s Resourcing Partners, Steve Burton, who was an older worker himself, when he started working for Aviva.

Steve said “I believe that this DWP campaign is important and launched at the right time as we live in an ageing society, so it is critical that people are able to work for as long as they need and want to, this brings overwhelming benefits for both employers and employees, Individuals want to continue to develop their careers, share their broad knowledge and experience and learn new skills. I’m looking forward to working closely with York job centre on this”.

York Jobcentre is running further Mentoring Circles for our 50+ customers, across many sectors. Details on this can be found by emailing: yorkemployerengagementteam@dwp.gov.uk

In the meantime, the following events are being held in York:

• Speed Interviewing event at York Jobcentre is 12.30-2.30pm on Friday 25 November. Employers with roles in many sectors including care, cleaning, admin, retail and hospitality. A great chance to be interviewed informally by an employer on a 1:1 basis. At the last event in October - 68 interviews took place with over 50 customers being invited to the next stage of the recruitment process

• Guaranteed interviews on Thursday November 17 November for Barnardo’s Superstore opening at Monks Cross - Sales Associates (to include stockroom operations)

• Guaranteed interviews for The Dormouse Pub on Clifton Park Avenue on Friday November 18. Roles include Christmas Team Members, Christmas Chef, Back of House Food Production Operatives and Kitchen Assistants

• Sign-up for Digi-Inclusion course at York Jobcentre at 10am on November 22. The two-week course starts on 28 November at Miller’s Yard on Gillygate, York.