An application seeking to vary the opening hours of a North Yorkshire pub has received numerous objections from people concerned about the impact of the changes.

An application submitted by the Stonegate Pub Company is seeking to vary the licence of the Duke of York, in Church Street, Whitby.

If the changes are approved by Scarborough Council, the pub will be allowed to serve alcohol from 8am to midnight seven days a week, play recorded music indoors from 8am until half past midnight, and serve alcohol until 1am on Christmas Eve and 2am on New Year’s Eve.

The new opening hours would be from 8am until half past midnight from Monday to Sunday and 1.30am on Christmas Eve and 2.30am on New Year’s Eve.

Currently, the pub is not allowed to serve alcohol or play music until the 11am opening time and must close at half past midnight, seven days a week except for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

The council’s licensing sub-committee will discuss the Duke of York’s application at a meeting scheduled for Thursday, November 17.

The application has been met with numerous objections from residents and local business owners expressing concern about the impacts of the potential changes.

These include concerns about a potential increase in drunken and aggressive behaviour, a possible increase in anti-social behaviour due to extended hours, as well as increased noise pollution.